Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lambeau Field Atrium to host annual 'Spooktacular' in October

The free event will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Lambeau Field Atrium
Caroline Hogan
Fans will crowd Lambeau Field in a matter of days for the home opener.
Lambeau Field Atrium
Posted at 9:53 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 22:53:13-04

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers will host its Halloween-themed event "Spooktacular" on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

The free event will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will feature interactive entertainment, balloon animals, fall activities, fall-themed games for children, and more. Event organizers say there will be an abundant amount of Halloween scenes for photo opportunities.

Center for Childhood Safety will also be at the event to provide information on safe trick or treating.

Spooktacular is part of community events held annually as part of Green Bay Packers Give Back.

Below is the events schedule for Spooktacular:

  • 10 a.m.: The Circus Science Spectacular, Edutainment
  • 11 a.m.: Duke Otherwise, Children’s Music & Stories
  • Noon: Children’s Book Reading
  • 1 p.m.: The Circus Science Spectacular, Edutainment
  • 2 p.m.: Duke Otherwise, Children’s Music & Stories

For further information, visit the Packers' website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

book.jpg

Help us donate books to local children in need