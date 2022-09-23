Lambeau Field Atrium to host annual 'Spooktacular' in October

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers will host its Halloween-themed event "Spooktacular" on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

The free event will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will feature interactive entertainment, balloon animals, fall activities, fall-themed games for children, and more. Event organizers say there will be an abundant amount of Halloween scenes for photo opportunities.

Center for Childhood Safety will also be at the event to provide information on safe trick or treating.

Spooktacular is part of community events held annually as part of Green Bay Packers Give Back.

Below is the events schedule for Spooktacular:

10 a.m.: The Circus Science Spectacular, Edutainment

11 a.m.: Duke Otherwise, Children’s Music & Stories

Noon: Children’s Book Reading

1 p.m.: The Circus Science Spectacular, Edutainment

2 p.m.: Duke Otherwise, Children’s Music & Stories



For further information, visit the Packers' website.

