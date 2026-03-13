Lambeau Field Atrium to close Sunday due to inclement weather

Due to the forecasted winter storm, the Lambeau Field Atrium and all its businesses, including the Packers Pro Shop, 1919 Kitchen & Tap, Packers Hall of Fame and Lambeau Field stadium tours, will be closed on Sunday, March 15.

The Atrium is expected to reopen for normal hours on Monday, but weather conditions will continue to be monitored to determine whether any schedule changes are necessary.

Titletown’s public park spaces and 46 Below will be closed on Sunday, as well. Individual Titletown businesses, including the Packers Athletic Club, will communicate any changes to their hours separately.

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