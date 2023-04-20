Lakefront Festival of Art to return to Milwaukee this June

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Art Museum announced its popular Lakefront Festival of Art will be returning this summer.

The festival, named one of the top 25 art festivals in the country, will take over the museum's grounds from June 16 through June 18.

120 artists will be showcased during the festival. They were selected by an expert jury and are from all across the nation, the museum said in a news release.

It has been three years since the festival was last held on the lakefront, as it had to be paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The jury has worked tirelessly to discover the most talented and exciting artists working in every region of the country and are bringing them to Milwaukee to restart this great summer tradition. We look forward to seeing festivalgoers once again browsing artist booths, gaining an appreciation of the visual arts, all while enjoying the views of Milwaukee’s iconic lakefront,” said Will Belke, President of Friends of Art.

In addition to showcasing artists, the museum will also offer local food, a beer garden, wine, and hands-on art projects.

“A celebration of artistic creativity and the breathtaking natural beauty of our region, Lakefront Festival of Art has been missed by our visitors, and we are delighted to bring it back for everyone to enjoy,” said Courtney Kihslinger, Director of Stewardship & Events at the Milwaukee Art Museum. “We are tremendously grateful to Friends of Art for making this invigorating event possible once again.”

More information on the festival, and tickets, can be found online here.

