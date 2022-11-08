Watch Now
Lakefront Brewery unveils new 'Brewer's Reserve' limited-edition beers

One bottle is $4 or it's $20 for a six-pack.
Lakefront Brewery is releasing a new series of limited-edition beers called 'Brewers' Reserve'.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 12:49:21-05

MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery is unveiling new special edition beers that will be available for a limited time only.

These beers are part of the new 'Brewer's Reserve' series. These are small-batch beers brewed in unique barrels and made with different ingredients.

The beers are Agave Ale with raspberry and aged in tequila barrels, Old Fashioned Blackberry Ale aged in brandy barrels, and the Baltic porter which is aged in bourbon and brandy barrels. One bottle is $4 or it's $20 for a six-pack.

These are high abv beers ranging from 12.1 to 13.4 percent.

Fans can only buy these beers inside the brewery. Lakefront did not mention how long these beers would be available for.

