Lakefront Brewery to host annual National Cheese Curd Day celebration

MILWAUKEE — Here's a party every Wisconsinite will want to attend! Lakefront Brewery is hosting a National Cheese Curd Day celebration on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Lakefront says it will be observing the Saturday holiday on Thursday, Oct. 13 by opening early at 11 a.m. to offer its special curd day menu. Lakefront's full food menu will be available at 3 p.m.

The 2022 menu will include the following, according to Lakefront:

The Original: Their famous beer-battered and fried cheese curds with garlic ranch dipping sauce.

Dill Pickle Curds: Attention all pickle fans! Pickle brine-infused beer batter, flour, pickling spices and herb breaded, then deep fried and tossed in pickle seasoning. So much flavor, no sauce is needed.

Beer & Pretzel Curds: Move over Star Wars, there's a new trilogy in town! Presenting beer, cheese curds, and pretzels. Beer-battered, pretzel, flour and malt tossed, then deep fried. Served with a drizzle of beer reduction sauce and beer-infused ranch.

*order all 3 flavors for a discount



Footlong Cheese Curd: The ultimate conquest for the cheese curd enthusiast. Let them take over your Instagram with a literal foot of beer-battered and deep-fried cheese curd on a stick! Served with a double order of garlic ranch because you’ll need it! #footlongcheesecurd

French Onion Poutine: Crispy, seasoned french fries topped with fresh cheese curds then smothered with rich french onion gravy and diced chives. A vegetarian delight!

(also available served vegan)

The menu will be available for online orders, dine-in, and takeout. Lakefront's "CurdWagon" will be serving the curd specials for pick up and go.

For further information, visit Lakefront Brewery's website.

