Lakefront Brewery offers Milwaukee area creators a free venue

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Lakefront Brewery is using its space to make room for area artists to thrive.

The brewery hosted its first ever Makers Market Sunday. The event allowed vendors to take advantage of their brewery’s large space to show off their wares completely free of charge.

“I was so humbled by the outlandish amount of artists that wanted to come and participate,” Lakefront manager Allison Ayres said. “I can’t stop thanking people.”

Ayres said she came up with the idea because, as a maker of handmade soaps herself, she understands the value of having a space to connect with the community.

18 Milwaukee area creators of the roughly 90 who applied, were chosen to participate in the first go around. Ayres said they do have a wait-list going and plan to rotate vendors to give everyone a chance to use the space.

Manager of Milwaukee Candle Company Wes Marse had a booth set up Sunday. He said the company, which is known for signature hometown scents like Lake Park Breeze and Brady St Daze, does most of their sales online so he was eager to sign up with Lakefront.

“I’ve been here so many times,” Marse said. “It seemed like the perfect venue for a makers market and what’s better than walking around with beers and shopping.”

As for those running the bar with the extra customer traffic, Ayres said it was a win-win. She also said they have plans to continue the market every third Sunday, each month.

