Lakefront Brewery now offering non-alcoholic Riverwest Stein

MILWAUKEE — Lakefront Brewery's flagship beer, Riverwest Stein Amber Lager, is now available in a non-alcoholic version.

The beverage is available in a six-pack of 12 ounce cans. You can find it wherever you buy your Lakefront Brewery products.

The NA version was created in response to a shift in trends.

"Trends in the marketplace continue to shift. Currently, folks are looking for a refreshing, low to no alcohol beverage, so we formulated a non-alcoholic version of our flagship, Riverwest Stein,” says Lakefront Brewery President, Russ Klisch. “We’re thrilled with the result of our Riverwest Stein N/A and feel it’s the best tasting N/A craft on the market."

Stein continues to be the best-selling drink at the brewery.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip