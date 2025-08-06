Lake Michigan's rising temperatures could be changing the taste of your tap water; experts explain why

RACINE — Racine County residents have been voicing concerns about changes in their tap water's taste and smell. After hearing these concerns, TMJ4 reached out to water experts to understand what's happening and whether there's cause for worry.

"It tastes like you're drinking straight out of Lake Michigan," one resident told TMJ4 News, echoing sentiments shared by many in the community.

Officials at Racine's water treatment plant attribute the noticeable difference primarily to rising temperatures in Lake Michigan.

Sandra McLellan, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's School of Freshwater Sciences, explained that these changes are part of a natural cycle.

"This is something that we've seen over a number of years," McLellan said.

She noted that warmer temperatures create conditions that affect what naturally occurs in our water supply.

"What that does is all the kind of organisms that live in the lake, they grow more. It's completely harmless, it's just an extra kind of 'beef' to the water," McLellan said.

McLellan reassured that water treatment plants across Lake Michigan effectively remove harmful substances like bacteria and viruses, making the water safe to consume despite any changes in taste or odor.

"The fact that there's kind of these odors, again it's just part of the natural process, it's part of how our lake operates and the type of algae that's in it," McLellan said.

To gain additional perspective on how water treatment facilities respond to these seasonal changes, TMJ4 visited Milwaukee's Linnwood Water Treatment Plant, where officials are actively monitoring and adjusting their processes.

Patrick Pauly, Superintendent of Milwaukee Water Works, shared that his team is currently evaluating their treatment approach.

"We're in the middle of a conversation right now about this, when it's appropriate to increase that chlorine residual at the treatment plant," Pauly said.

Pauly explained that Milwaukee's facility continuously monitors lake temperatures and adjusts chlorine levels in the filtration process.

"Based on lake temperatures rising in recent weeks, we are likely to increase that residual soon," Pauly said.

Despite the temporary changes in water characteristics, both experts emphasized that Lake Michigan remains an exceptional source of drinking water.

"Lake Michigan is incredibly stable, it's a phenomenal drinking water source for us," Pauly said.

McLellan echoed this sentiment, adding, "I think we're so lucky to be living on Lake Michigan."

Water quality experts continue to monitor conditions and make necessary adjustments to ensure safe, quality drinking water for all communities served by Lake Michigan.

