Lake Geneva's $4.25 million woodland mansion offers rare privacy on 10 acres just minutes from the water

LAKE GENEVA — A striking Aspen-style mansion in Lake Geneva is on the market for $4.25 million, offering buyers a rare opportunity to own 10 acres of private woodland just minutes from the lake.

The 7,200-square-foot home features 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and 3 half bathrooms, blending contemporary design with cabin aesthetics.

While not directly on Lake Geneva, the property still has water access with a saltwater pool.

James Groh The entertainment area inside the Lakeshore Drive home.

"These are the people who love privacy, love nature — you have to love nature — and yet you want access to other options in your lifestyle, whether that's the lake, whether that's skiing in winter, cross-country skiing,"Janis Hartley, the listing agent for this home, said.

The recently renovated kitchen includes luxury touches like heated floors and remote control cabinets and blinds, adding to the home's appeal for potential buyers seeking both comfort and seclusion.

I was attracted to this listing because properties with 10 acres of land are rare in the Lake Geneva area. This is the first non-waterfront property I have done a story on.

"It's hard to say, well, what's your comp, what's your comp for this, because there are so few of these properties that sell," Hartley said.

The rarity stems from owners typically holding onto properties like this for long periods.

James Groh Front of the Lakeshore Drive home.

According to the realtor, if this same home were located on Lake Geneva's waterfront, the price would more than double.

"This home on the lakefront would undoubtedly be in excess of $12 million," said Hartley.

The property offers a woodland oasis effect when the leaves on the trees are fully grown, providing a natural privacy screen uncommon in lakefront properties.

Currently, this $4.25 million mansion stands as the most expensive listing in Lake Geneva. For context, a $30 million property was listed just two years ago.

According to Zillow data, the six most expensive homes currently available in Lake Geneva range between $2 million and $4.25 million.

