Lake Geneva preparing to kick off boating season: Memorial Day weekend travel expected to hit record highs

LAKE GENEVA — If you're traveling for Memorial Day weekend, expect there to be a lot of people with you out on the roads and flying. AAA anticipates this to be the second busiest travel day since 2019.

One place that many people will be traveling to is Walworth County. Business owners in Lake Geneva are already anticipating an influx of visitors.

Max Zukowski with Elmer's Boat Rental said he's preparing for weeks for tourists.

"Just got the pier painted, got all our boats launched, so we’re looking actually to start up and usually get super packed," he said.

Zukowski said from Memorial Day into the summer, Lake Geneva has a vibrant energy, filled with people. He said many of them are looking to be out on the water.

"We do two-hour to four-hour rentals, so you can get out for half the day on the lake and experience the 7.6 miles of LG," said Zukowski.

Over at Jayne's Boutique, general manager Roger Wolff has a front-row view of how busy Main Street can get. He said Lake Geneva is no longer just known for the beautiful lake, but also it's many shops.

"This is an amazing shopping town now," said Wolff.

Wolff said over the past few weekends, the warm weather has helped jump start revenue for the season.

"Weekends are terrific. Memorial Day weekend will bring them out in droves," said Wolff.

According to AAA, more than 816,000 people will travel 50 miles or more in Wisconsin. That’s 30,000 more holiday travelers than last year, with Thursday and Friday expected to be the busiest days out on the road.

If you are traveling for Memorial Day weekend, there are two main construction projects that could slow you down. I-894 West, heading from the Mitchell to the Hale interchange and I-43 traveling around Locust Street up to Grafton.

If you are looking to fill up, the average price of gas in the state is $3.40 a gallon. Walworth County is one of the cheapest counties to fill up in, coming in at $3.35 a gallon for regular unleaded.

