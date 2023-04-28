Lake Express Ferry's Annual Bike Drive returns Friday

MILWAUKEE — The Lake Express Ferry's Annual Bike Drive is back and your support can help those in need strive for better health and recreation with a bike of their own.

The event is taking place Friday at the Lake Express terminal, 2330 S. Lincoln Memorial Drive from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

At the event, organizers collect bikes in an effort to support recreation and good health in the community. All gently used bikes are welcome!

The first 500 donors at the event will get a complimentary round-trip passenger ticket on the ferry.

Following the collection event, the donated bikes will be distributed as a part of the annual Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers Bike Day, scheduled for June 17th at Kosciuszko Park.

According to a news release, since 2010, Lake Express has collected more than 5,000 bikes which have been distributed across Milwaukee, Madison, Chicago, and even internationally!

