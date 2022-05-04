Lake Express Ferry service returns Friday

MILWAUKEE — It is officially Spring when the Lake Express Ferry resumes its service. So, this Friday, it's officially spring.

In a few days, the Lake Express Ferry will resume its service between Milwaukee and Muskegon, MI with four crossings daily on Lake Michigan. Come summer, that number will jump to six with the addition of Summer evening sailings.

Thanks to a four-engine powered ship, the crossings only take two and a half hours.

“There’s no better way to travel across Lake Michigan,” said Aaron Schultz, senior vice president at Lake Express. “It’s the best way to avoid Chicago traffic and enjoy a unique and comfortable experience while traveling to destinations in Wisconsin, Michigan, or beyond.”

Passengers on the ferry have a variety of riding options. They can enjoy views from sun decks outside, or from inside the passenger cabin which has first-class-style seating.

To purchase tickets for the ferry, you can call 866-914-1010 or visit the Lake Express website.

