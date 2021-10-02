Lake County Sheriff's K-9 helps locate two car theft suspects

VERNON HILLS — Dax, a dog who works with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, helped track down and apprehend two suspected car thieves on October 2.

The incident began when a speeding Tesla passed a sheriff's sergeant at 12:30 a.m. on October 2 near Route 60 and Route 21 in Vernon Hills. The sergeant obtained registration of the Tesla that was registered out of Vernon Hills. After contacting the Vernon Hills Police Dispatch, he discovered the vehicle had just been stolen.

After the driver of the stolen vehicle sped off, the officer soon found the disabled vehicle near 41 and 176 around Lake Bluff, and spotted two males running into the nearby woods.

Police officers from Lake Bluff established a perimeter while Dax and other sheriff's deputies responded.

The K-9 quickly found one suspect, a 17-year-old male, and drove him to a waiting officer who took him into custody. Dax located the second suspect, another 17-year-old male, shortly afterward, leading to his arrest.

Both teenagers live in Grayslake and have been turned over to Vernon Hills police.

