Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker co-headlining show on Summerfest grounds

MILWAUKEE -- Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker will co-headline a concert at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on the Summerfest grounds, the music festival announced Friday.

The two popular country acts will play Saturday, September 1, the day before Summerfest's annual "Big Gig BBQ."

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com, Summerfest.com, at the Summerfest box office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

“This Labor Day represents another historic celebration for one of our hometown companies. We are excited to host an exciting weekend of activities at Henry Maier Festival Park, including Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on September 1, followed by the FREE Big Gig BBQ on Sunday, September 2. It is going to be a great party at the lakefront!” said Don Smiley, President & CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

This is the second headliner announcement from Summerfest this week for a show that will take place on its grounds, but outside its traditional run from late June to early July. Rapper Big Sean was announced Thursday. Summerfest 2018 is June 27 - July 8.