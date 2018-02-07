Rapper Big Sean to play Summerfest's BMO Harris Pavilion this May

MILWAUKEE -- Rapper Big Sean will perform at Summerfest's BMO Harris Pavilion this May, the music festival announced Wednesday.

The Grammy nominated-artist is coming to town on May 29 as part of his "Unfriendly Reminder Tour," set to kick off April 12 in Orlando, Florida.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 9 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at Ticketmaster.com and Summerfest.com.

"The 'Unfriendly Reminder Tour' will be a celebration of Big Sean’s decade long career signed to G.O.O.D. Music and pay tribute to his fans. Each fan will be able to vote and choose their top 20 songs for their respective cities and help curate the set list from his entire discography," a news release announcing the show said.

Big Sean will be joined by Playboi Coti, Shy Glizzy, and Gashi.

This is the second year Big Sean will play Milwaukee. He was a Summerfest headliner with Migos and Future in 2017.