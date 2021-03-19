Menu

La Crosse County official sorry for posting Limbaugh deserves to be in hell

Julie Smith/AP
FILE - This May 14, 2012 file photo shows conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh speaking during a ceremony inducting him into the Hall of Famous Missourians in the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Limbaugh has created a storm of his own by suggesting that the "panic" caused by Hurricane Irma benefits retailers, the media and politicians who are seeking action on climate change. Al Roker, the "Today" show weatherman, said on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, that Limbaugh was putting people's lives at risk. (AP Photo/Julie Smith, File)
Rush Limbaugh
Posted at 2:43 PM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 15:43:03-04

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A La Crosse County official is apologizing for posting that Rush Limbaugh deserves to be in hell.

County Administrator Steve O'Malley posted comments on Facebook in February saying if he believed in hell it would be the most deserving place for him. O'Malley added that Limbaugh never loved anything but hatred, racism and disrespect.

The county ethics board concluded earlier this month that the post didn't rise to a violation. The La Crosse Tribune reported that O'Malley issued an apology at a county board meeting Thursday night, saying he won't post anything like that again.

