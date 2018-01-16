La Crosse-based company to provide 2018 Super Bowl hot dogs
Bakalars: Vikings hot dog provider for two years
12:10 PM, Jan 16, 2018
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - As the Minnesota Vikings advance in the playoffs and the Super Bowl approaches -- excitement for the big football game at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis grows, and one La Crosse company will play a unique role in this year's event.
"I think everyone thinks about the Super Bowl, no matter if you're a fan or not,” said Brent Hanifl, Explore La Crosse media and marketing director. “It's just great that it's in our own backyard."
Hanifl wants to highlight what La Crosse, located about 150 miles from this year's Super Bowl, has to offer.
"We know there's a big influx in the (Twin) Cities. We will be doing a social media campaign and digital media advertising to folks in the (Twin) Cities to potentially come back and experience La Crosse,” he said.
While Hanifl hopes visitors travel from the Twin Cities to La Crosse, certain La Crosse-made hot dogs have tickets to the hottest game of the year.