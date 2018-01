Lakefront Brewery offers free weddings on Valentine's Day

Looking to get hitched? Milwaukee’s Lakefront Brewery is offering a cheap way to get it done on the most romantic day of the year.

The brewery announced Monday that it will offer free weddings and vow renewals on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

Anyone with a marriage license can exchange vows that day, and a part of the package, receive two free pints of beer — to have in hand during the ceremony, of course — and two Lakefront brewery t-shirts and cookies.

Six ordained officiants will be on hand to marry couples in 15-minute increments from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Two mass vow renewals will also take place.

Lakefront Brewery has been marrying couples on Valentine’s Day for several years.

Call 414–292-0801 for more information.