Kyle Rittenhouse says he will attend Blinn College after Texas A&M says he was not admitted

Kyle Rittenhouse clarified Monday he will be attending Blinn College District after Texas A&M previously stated he was not admitted as a student.

Rittenhouse made the clarification on Twitter Monday afternoon after an appearance on the podcast "The Charlie Kirk Show" on Friday, June 3. In the episode, Rittenhouse said he recently toured the Texas A&M campus and was excited about attending the university. As he sported a Texas A&M baseball cap, he also talked about his hopes of becoming a pilot.

However, university officials say Rittenhouse has not been admitted as a student, according to NBC.

“He has not been admitted as a student this summer or fall,” university spokesperson Kelly Brown told NBC News Monday afternoon.

In a tweet Monday, Rittenhouse said the end of his high school career was robbed from him.

"I didn't have the time other students get to properly prepare for the future," Rittenhouse tweeted. "I look forward to attending Blinn College District this year, a feeder school for Texas A&M."

He also said he will be moving to Texas at the end of the month.

Unfortunately, the end of my high school career was robbed from me. I didn't have the time other students get to properly prepare for the future.



I look forward to attending Blinn College District this year, a feeder school for Texas A&M.



I'm excited to join Texas A&M in 2023! — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) June 6, 2022

A jury found Rittenhouse not guilty in November on all counts in connection with an August 2020 shooting in Kenosha that left two men dead amid protests against police brutality.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He would have faced life in prison if convicted of the intentional homicide count.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip