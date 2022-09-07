Kwik Trip to give away $50K in free gas, enter to win!

BROOKFIELD — Kwik Trip is partnering with QPS to giveaway $50K in free gas, and other prizes, to a handful of midwest residents.

According to a news release from QPS and Kwik Trip, anyone can enter to win prizes now through Sept. 23.

The first 1,000 people who enter will win a coupon for a box of Kwik Trip glazers. 350 entries will win a $50 Kwik Trip gift card, 16 people will win a $250 Kwik Trip Gift Card.

While those prizes are great, there's one prize that's even better and only a handful of people will win it. According to the news release, five people will be chosen to win free gas for a year, coming in the form of a $2,500 gift card.

To enter, fill out the form on the QPS website, nominating someone you think deserves free gas. If you nominate someone, it gives both of you a chance to win.

Scott A. Mayer, QPS' chairman, and CEO, said in the press release, "With the state of the economy right now, we know how hard it is for workers. We teamed up with Kwik Trip because they share the same Midwestern values of helping our neighbors in need."

All winners will be contacted directly, with the final drawing on Sept. 30.

