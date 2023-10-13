Kwik Trip outage affects app and rewards

A power outage caused Kwik Trip app users to be unable to use their app.

According to Kwik Trip's X account, app users are still experiencing issues. Guests who have the Kwik Trip card cannot make purchases at the moment. Kwik Trip said several areas are impacted.

"We have been working diligently to restore our systems as quickly and safely as possible," Kwik Trip Public Relations Specialist Amy Du Pont said. "We have made significant progress over the past few days and anticipate that services will be incrementally restored over the coming days. We will let you know of any further developments and appreciate your patience."

