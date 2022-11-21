Kwik Trip CEO and president to retire after 52 years with the company

Kwik Trip announced Monday that CEO and President Donald P. Zietlow will retire on Dec. 31.

Zietlow has been with Kwik Trip for 52 years and has served as CEO and president for 22 years.

The company now operates more than 800 locations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Michigan.

"During his tenure, Don was the driving force behind sharing 40% of the pre-tax profits with all the coworkers and Kwik Trip’s successful food programs. Under his leadership the company has grown its vertically integrated Support Center in La Crosse, including major capital investments in the dairy, kitchens, bakeries, and distribution center," Kwik Trip said in a statement Monday.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the Chair of the Board of Kwik Trip and second-generation owner, Scott Zietlow, will become Kwik Trip's next president and CEO. He will retire from his role as a Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care, and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

“I am honored to follow my dad’s legacy of guiding Kwik Trip. We are a very strong company and with our 36,000 phenomenal coworkers, great retail locations, and industry-leading vertical integration, our future is bright,” said Scott Zietlow.

Tom Reinhart has also been appointed Chief Operating Office and Jeff Wrobel will continue as Chief Financial Officer.

