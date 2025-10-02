Kwik Trip adopts penny-free policy, rounding down to the nearest 5 cents

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Kwik Trip announced a new cash transaction policy in response to the U.S. Department of Treasury’s decision to end production of the penny.

As stores run out of pennies by location, all cash purchases at Kwik Trip and Kwik Star locations will be rounded down to the nearest five cents.

“At Kwik Trip, we’re committed to making everyday transactions simple and fair,” said Scott Zietlow, CEO and President of Kwik Trip. “This change reflects our ongoing focus on guest experience. We apologize for any confusion this may create for our guests.”

Kwik Trip will continue this approach until a permanent legislative solution has been enacted.

While the penny remains legal tender, Kwik Trip’s updated register systems will automatically apply rounding rules to all cash transactions, rounding down in the guest’s favor.

Digital and card-based transactions will remain unaffected and continue to be processed at the exact purchase amount.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error