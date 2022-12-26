Kwanzaa celebrations begin in Milwaukee: 'It reflects our African roots'

MILWAUKEE — Monday marks the beginning of Kwanzaa, a weeklong celebration honoring Black history and culture.

It's an opportunity for people to reflect on key values as 2023 approaches.

"Kwanzaa says we want to reflect and confirm our African roots," said Clayborn Benson, founder of the Wisconsin Black Historical Society.

For more than three decades, many Milwaukeeans have celebrated the richness of Black culture through seven key values.

Over the next week, seven principles are taught:

Unity (umoja) Self-determination (kujichagulia) Collective Responsibility (ujima) Cooperative Economic (ujamaa) Purpose (nia) Creativity (kuumba) Faith (imani)

Each night a candle will be lit starting with the Black one in the middle, symbolizing unity.

With the stage set at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society, Benson wants to remind people the goal is to live by the seven values.

"Understanding the meaning and using it in your normal way of life," Benson said.

As people walk into the Wisconsin Black Historical Society Monday tonight, they will be greeted by drummers and dancers like Rayesha Harris to show people what it's like to celebrate Kwanzaa with traditional dances on full display.

"It shaped who I am as a person," Harris smiled.

It was through the beat of the drums and traditional dances that intrigued Harris, but it's the values she learned that ground her.

"Having those principles reminds you of your goals (and) responsibilities," Harris said.

Opening ceremonies at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday night and is free and open to the public.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip