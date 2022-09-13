Watch Now
Kohl’s trying to fill 1,000 jobs in Milwaukee area

FILE - A shopper arrives at a Kohl's store in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Kohl’s says that recent offers to purchase the department store chain undervalue its business, and it is adopting a shareholder rights plan to head off any hostile takeovers. The shareholder rights plan is effective immediately and expires in a year. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 12:04 PM, Sep 13, 2022
Kohl’s wants to fill 1,000 open positions at stores in the Milwaukee area, the company announced Tuesday.

The Menomonee Falls-based company said they will host two national hiring events Sept. 15-17 and Oct. 13-15. Candidates have the chance to get an offer on the same day as their interview.

According to a news release from Kohl's: "In addition to competitive wages and benefits, Kohl’s offers its associates flexible scheduling, weekly paychecks, and an immediate 15% merchandise employee discount, along with occasional associate shop special events with an increase to 35% off."

Learn more on Kohl's website.

