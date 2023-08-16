Watch Now
Kohl's to host job fair for new downtown Milwaukee location

The new store in Milwaukee is located at 4th and Wisconsin.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 11:01:15-04

MILWAUKEE — Kohl's will be hosting two hiring events this week for its new downtown Milwaukee location, the company announced Wednesday.

The job fairs, happening at 3rd Street Market Hall, will take place on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Kohl's said there are 10 full-time jobs available and 60 part-time positions for the new store. The jobs include positions in sales, service, operations, and Sephora beauty advisor roles. There will also be lead and supervisor positions open.

Those who attend the job fairs can stop by hiring tables to meet with leadership, apply, and interview on the spot.

Kohl's said the jobs offer competitive wages and benefits, including flexible scheduling, weekly paychecks, and an immediate 15% employee discount. Both full-time and part-time employees will also have access to health care benefits, 401k match, and 100% paid tuition.

In addition to the job fairs, interested applicants can also head to the Kohl's website and apply.

