Kohl's shareholders reject board nominees pushed by activist

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - A shopper arrives at a Kohl's store in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Kohl’s says that recent offers to purchase the department store chain undervalue its business, and it is adopting a shareholder rights plan to head off any hostile takeovers. The shareholder rights plan is effective immediately and expires in a year. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 11:47 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 12:47:03-04

Kohl’s shareholders rejected all 10 board nominees pushed by activist investor Macellum Advisors and instead voted in support of the existing board.

The department store said that shareholders have voted to re-elect all 13 of its director nominees, according to a preliminary tally at its shareholders’ meeting.

Kohl’s has faced increasing pressure from activist hedge fund Macellum Advisors, which has urged the chain to explore strategic options, including a sale, if the chain doesn’t take action to improve its business and increase its stock price.

Macellum Advisors owns 5% of Kohl’s shares and had put up its own slate of director candidates.

