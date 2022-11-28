Kohl's sets salary for interim CEO Thomas Kingsbury

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — The interim CEO of Menomonee Falls-based Kohl's Corp is making an annual salary of $1,475,000, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

The former CEO, Michelle Gass, decided to leave the position for Levi Straus and Co. Her last day is Friday.

In her place, the company chose Thomas Kingsbury to lead until a replacement is selected.

According to a regulatory filing, Kingsbury is making an annual salary of $1,475,000. That's a tad more than what Gass made in 2021.

Michelle Gass was among the highest-paid executives in the Milwaukee area, according to the BizJournal.

Kohl's has been under pressure to sell real estate and lease it back. The pressure has been coming from Macellum Capital Management LLC and Ancora Advisors LLC, among others, Reuters reports. Kohl's shares are down 37 percent year-to-date; that's double the drop of the stock mark.

