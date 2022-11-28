Watch Now
Kohl's sets salary for interim CEO Thomas Kingsbury

The former Kohl's CEO, Michelle Gass, decided to leave the position for Levi Straus and Co. Her last day is Friday.
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - A shopper arrives at a Kohl's store in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Kohl’s says that recent offers to purchase the department store chain undervalue its business, and it is adopting a shareholder rights plan to head off any hostile takeovers. The shareholder rights plan is effective immediately and expires in a year. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 12:12 PM, Nov 28, 2022
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — The interim CEO of Menomonee Falls-based Kohl's Corp is making an annual salary of $1,475,000, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

The former CEO, Michelle Gass, decided to leave the position for Levi Straus and Co. Her last day is Friday.

In her place, the company chose Thomas Kingsbury to lead until a replacement is selected.

According to a regulatory filing, Kingsbury is making an annual salary of $1,475,000. That's a tad more than what Gass made in 2021.

Michelle Gass was among the highest-paid executives in the Milwaukee area, according to the BizJournal.

Kohl's has been under pressure to sell real estate and lease it back. The pressure has been coming from Macellum Capital Management LLC and Ancora Advisors LLC, among others, Reuters reports. Kohl's shares are down 37 percent year-to-date; that's double the drop of the stock mark.

