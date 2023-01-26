Watch Now
Kohl's in talks to appoint Tom Kingsbury as permanent CEO: Report

The New York Times is reporting Tom Kingsbury will become permanent CEO after former Kohl's CEO Michelle Gass left in 2022.
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 12:45:24-05

MILWAUKEE — Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based Kohl's is in talks to appoint Tom Kingsbury as its permanent chief executive, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

Kingsbury replaced Michelle Gass on a temporary basis after Gass left the company for Levi's in 2022.

The Times cited two unnamed people familiar with the situation.

Tom Kingsbury
Tom Kingsbury

In November Kohl's withdrew from its full-year guidance for 2022. They cited the economy's uncertainty and Gass's leaving the company.

Kohl's shares are down about 50 percent during the last 12 months. Rising inflation has made it harder for middle-income shoppers to save for the retail goods Kohl's focuses on, the NYT notes.

TMJ4 News reached out to Kohl's for comment, and a spokesperson said they do not comment on rumors or speculation.

Kingsbury has worked as interim CEO since early December of 2022. That's when Gass left to become president and CEO of Levi Strauss & Co.

Kingsbury previously worked as a Kohl's executive and Burlington president and CEO. He joined the board of Kohl's in 2021.

