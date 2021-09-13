Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kohls hiring nearly 1,000 Milwaukee area employees for holiday season

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright AP Photo/Morry Gash
<a href="">AP Photo/Morry Gash</a>
Kohl’s dropping Black Friday deals throughout whole month
Posted at 11:02 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 12:02:24-04

MILWAUKEE — Kohl's is hiring nearly 1,000 seasonal employees in the Milwaukee area in anticipation of the holiday rush.

There will be two hiring events where candidates can do interviews and receive a job offer on the same day. Those dates are Sept. 16-18 and Oct. 21-23.

Certain new hires will be eligible to receive a $100 to $400 bonus for working through the holiday season.

Available positions are in Kohls stores, distribution centers, and e-commerce fulfillment centers.

If you are interested, go to careers.kohls.com or text APPLY to 24508.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award