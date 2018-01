Kohl's has announced 28 Milwaukee non-profits that will receive a combined $500,000 in grants through the company's new Hometown Giving Program.

The funds will be used to help non-profits with programs regarding poverty, safety and education in Milwaukee County, according to a news release.

Jen Johnson, Kohl's vice president of communications, talks about the importance of the company's local roots. "Kohl's was born and raised in the Milwaukee area, and we have a deep and long-standing commitment to supporting organizations that strengthen our community and make Milwaukee a great place to live and work," Johnson said.

Local non-profits applied online for a grant ranging from $5,000 to $50,000, all adding up to the total of $500,000 in grants offered.

The 2017 Kohl’s Hometown Giving Program recipients are: