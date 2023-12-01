Kohl's extends store hours, offers exclusive deals for the holiday season

Kohl's is offering exclusive deals now through Christmas Eve.

Customers save money by using the Kohl's Card. Customers who buy between these dates have the opportunity to earn Kohl's Cash coupons and use them for their qualifying holiday purchases.

The Kohl's Cash coupons allow customers to earn $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent on qualifying purchases. This weekend only, from Dec. 1-3, customers can earn an "elevated $15 for $50 Cash Cash for every 50 spent."

Kohl's also extended their December deals and hours. Their extended holiday hours run from Dec. 15 through Dec. 24 and run as follows:



From Dec. 15-22, Kohl's stores open at 8 a.m. and close at midnight.

On Dec. 23, Kohl's stores open at 7 a.m. and close at midnight.

On Dec. 24, Kohl's stores open from 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

*Store hours vary by location. Visit kohls.com for details.

People who shop at Kohl's can enjoy 20% off their purchase until Dec. 10. Kohl's Card shoppers can add an additional $10 off a $50 home purchase. On Saturday, Dec. 9, people can enjoy savings on gifts ranging from home to apparel.

Sephora's rewards members save 20% off their Sephora at Kohl's purchase, and 30% off Sephora Collection purchases from Dec. 1 to Dec. 10.

Kohl's Rewards members are able to earn 5% Kohl's Rewards on every purchase. Kohl's Card shoppers enrolled in Kohl's Rewards earn an elevated 7.5% reward earn rate on purchases at Kohl's while using their Kohl's Card. Self-pickup will be available at over 1,100 stores at select locations.

For more information about this year's Kohl's holiday information, click here.

