Kohl's cuts annual forecast, as it gets stung with inflation

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - A shopper arrives at a Kohl's store in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Kohl’s says that recent offers to purchase the department store chain undervalue its business, and it is adopting a shareholder rights plan to head off any hostile takeovers. The shareholder rights plan is effective immediately and expires in a year. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 8:35 AM, May 19, 2022
WISCONSIN — Kohl’s Corp. cut its earnings forecast, as the department store joins a string of retailers stung with soaring inflation.

The cut in the company’s forecast followed weaker-than-expected first-quarter results.

Like many department stores, Kohl’s had struggled before the pandemic, but the health crisis wielded a big blow to sales.

The company’s business was rebounding as customers were going out to social events and buying dressier clothes.

But like other stores, Kohl's is grappling with supply chain issues and surging inflation that is causing pain to its business.

Moreover, shoppers are scrutinizing their purchases as they face higher costs on everything from gas to milk.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

