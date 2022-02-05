Kohl's: Buyout offers undermine value of business

Kohl’s says that recent offers to purchase the department store chain undervalue its business.

It says it is adopting a shareholder rights plan to head off any hostile takeovers.

The shareholder rights plan is effective immediately and expires in a year.

The move comes as Kohl’s has received multiple buyout offers in recent weeks.

Private equity firm Sycamore Partners had reportedly approached Kohl’s about a potential deal last month.

A group called Acacia Research, backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, bid $64 per share, or about $9 billion.

At the time the retailer based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, said that its board was reviewing the offers.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip