Kohl's: Buyout offers undermine value of business

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - A shopper arrives at a Kohl's store in West Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Kohl’s says that recent offers to purchase the department store chain undervalue its business, and it is adopting a shareholder rights plan to head off any hostile takeovers. The shareholder rights plan is effective immediately and expires in a year. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 9:20 AM, Feb 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-05 10:20:30-05

Kohl’s says that recent offers to purchase the department store chain undervalue its business.

It says it is adopting a shareholder rights plan to head off any hostile takeovers.

The shareholder rights plan is effective immediately and expires in a year.

The move comes as Kohl’s has received multiple buyout offers in recent weeks.

Private equity firm Sycamore Partners had reportedly approached Kohl’s about a potential deal last month.

A group called Acacia Research, backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, bid $64 per share, or about $9 billion.

At the time the retailer based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, said that its board was reviewing the offers.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

