Kohler releases voice-command kitchen and bathroom products

Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 8:41PM CST expiring January 6 at 11:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
This includes a lighted mirror that has a built-in Amazon Alexa, a faucet that allows you to measure water with your voice and a shower system that allows you to adjust water temperature, duration and more.
When it comes to the toilet, Kohler Konnect offers a variety of new upgrades. Consumers can improve their toilet experience with a heated seat, a foot warmer, Bluetooth music and a motion-activated flush.