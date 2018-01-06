Kohler releases voice-command kitchen and bathroom products

Kohler has introduced a new line of products called Kohler Konnect that enables consumers to automate everyday tasks in the kitchen and bathroom.

According to a press release, the new platform offers a personalized experience with the products via app presets, motion control and voice-command.

This includes a lighted mirror that has a built-in Amazon Alexa, a faucet that allows you to measure water with your voice and a shower system that allows you to adjust water temperature, duration and more.

When it comes to the toilet, Kohler Konnect offers a variety of new upgrades. Consumers can improve their toilet experience with a heated seat, a foot warmer, Bluetooth music and a motion-activated flush.