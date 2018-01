KOHLER - Sheboygan County won the snow total wars from this week's storm. According to the National Weather Service totals ranged from 6 to 14 inches, for the storm that brought with it lake effect snow really hit the county hard.



In the Village of Kohler, between 12 and 14 inches of snow fell. Some residents like Dave Adams were caught a little off guard.

“It caught me by surprise, I knew we were supposed to get snow but I didn’t think we were supposed to get this much” Adams said.

His neighbor Sally Merkel made several trips outside to shovel. She agrees with the NWS estimate of the snowfall.

“Definitely for sure. This is my 3rd round shoveling. At least it’s lightweight it’s not the heavy heart attack snow," Merkel said.



Sheboygan County Sheriff’s officials said it was a busy 36 hours for them.

Deputies responded to 19 crashes and 16 cars in ditches, all attributed to weather. By mid-Tuesday morning all major roads and highways in Sheboygan County were cleared of snow.