"Known suspect" in custody in connection with two Milwaukee apartment building fires
Kristin Byrne
2:40 PM, Apr 8, 2018
2:09 AM, Apr 9, 2018
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police have a “known suspect” in custody in connection to two Sunday fires at an apartment building in the 1100 block of N. 18th Street.
In a news release, Milwaukee Police Officers said at 3:15 a.m., they “responded to a domestic violence dispute in which the suspect in the dispute started a small fire outside of an apartment door within a 20-unit apartment complex.”
Officers realized someone “used an accelerant to intentionally ignited a large fire inside a hallway of the apartment complex.”
Firefighters put out the fires and everyone inside escaped. A Milwaukee Police Officer was burned on his hand -- but is expected to be okay. No one else was injured.
One of the tenants, Tearrah Wilson, is six and a half months pregnant. She said she heard an alarm go off and soon enough, emergency crews were on scene.
“A whole bunch of police just got to rushing in and just kept telling us to get out of the building,” said Wilson. “The whole situation was kind of selfish. People in here got little babies and then I’m pregnant.”
Another tenant, Tinika Lewis, lives in the building with her 2-year-old son. She talked about those scary moments with the smoke spreading throughout the building.