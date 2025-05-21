Bay View family forced out of unsafe apartment puts spotlight on landlord's responsibilities

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Bay View family of five was forced to leave their apartment with just a few hours notice after city inspectors deemed the unit unsafe due to severe water damage.

Brittany Tuchalski showed TMJ4 her kitchen Tuesday where rain was pouring from the ceiling into buckets and pots on the floor.

"It's been leaking like this since like, for about two months now," Tuchalski said.

"It's now leaking through the walls, there's a bubble over there, it's coming out from that way by the outlet, so that's like a hazard," Tuchalski added.

That same afternoon, the city forced Tuchalski's family out after inspectors determined their home was unsafe.

"Stressed. I've been crying non-stop, sorry, this is just ridiculous you know," Tuchalski said.

Tuchalski says she spent money she didn't have on a hotel after the Department of Neighborhood Services issued what's called a placard.

"The placard is really a last resort and when a landlord is unwilling to address something it could result in that," said Jeremy McGovern, Department of Neighborhood Services communications officer.

"A placard in this sense means there's a life safety issue which means it's not habitable under safe conditions," McGovern added.

This isn't the first time landlord Debra Hoffman has had tenants displaced due to unsafe living conditions.

Open records show Hoffman has had several properties placarded and more than 120 code violations over the last seven years.

"Is it also the responsibility of the landlord to fix those issues that it was placarded for?" Reporter Jenna Rae asked.

"Absolutely. It is solely the responsibility of the landlord to fix those issues," McGovern responded.

Hoffman refused an interview again on Wednesday.

Over the phone, she said she's working with Tuchalski to get the situation resolved and give their money back.

As for the violations and other placarding, she said, those situations have been addressed as the violations came in, but that a majority of those violations were caused by tenants.

Nick Toman, an attorney with Legal Aid's housing team, explained landlords' responsibilities in these situations.

"Well landlords all have an obligation to maintain habitable properties for their tenants," Toman said.

"At some level, the landlord has to pay the damages that the tenant has suffered because of the placarding. Which could mean a hotel room, or new housing in the short term, loss of property," Toman added.

"Is that a requirement that's followed through with? Or does it take legal action for it to happen," Rae asked Toman.

"It usually takes legal action," he replied.

If you find yourself in this situation, Toman recommends filing a claim with your renters insurance, if you have it, so your immediate expenses are covered.

He also says it's crucial to document your costs and save receipts for food, hotels, personal items, medication, and anything that's damaged.

The Department of Neighborhood Services offers free landlord training classes. In those classes, landlords learn how to effectively communicate with tenants, manage properties, and be sure to follow federal, state, and local laws.

To learn more about free landlord training and educational classes, click here.

If you have a complaint to file about a property you're living in you can call 414-286-CITY.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

