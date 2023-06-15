Know your air: Normal activity OK for non-sensitive groups in SE Wisconsin, state says

MILWAUKEE — Canadian wildfires have led to a lingering haze over Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin, but depending on your health and location normal activity shouldn't be a problem, according to the state.

A quick look at the Department of Natural Resources Air Quality Mapon Thursday shows good to moderate air conditions in the southeastern counties.

"When we have that moderate air quality, there are chances that people who are unusually, especially sensitive to air pollution may consider making their outdoor activities shorter and less intense. But for everyone else, it's normal, you can resume normal outdoor activities," said Craig Czarnecki, Outreach Coordinator for the DNR's Air Management Program.

Czarnecki said the worst air pollution is currently concentrated in Wisconsin's Southwest, with conditions clearing and expected to get better overnight in the Southeast.

In places across the state where the air is bad — and air quality indexes range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to the UNHEALTHY level — the DNR is issuing caution.

"We would ask that people in those sensitive groups consider making outdoor activities a little shorter and less intense and reduce any heavy exertion," said Czarnecki.

Those groups, according to the DNR, are people with lung or heart disease, older adults, and children.

Across Milwaukee today, many youth summer camps and other outdoor sports and activities went on as scheduled.

"For us, it seems like it'd be OK today for us to be out," said Marcellus Dawson, the founder and executive director of Fit Club MKE.

The three-day baseball and wellness camp for youth is being held now at Lincoln Park.

Dawson said he checked an air quality map this morning, saw that conditions were good to moderate, and felt it was safe to hold camp.

"When you have the young ones, sometimes, they may not be able to tell you that something is going on. You have to make sure you're looking at them. Asking them questions," he said.

Dawson said he also requires campers' parents to share any of their kids' medical conditions at sign-up, so he knows if he should be looking out for any symptoms.

"You know, these kids are running around all day long. So breathing in, and having their lungs open up, in and out," he said. "So having good air quality is always important, no matter if you're a youth or an older person."

You can monitor air quality where you live by checking out the DNR's map or by downloading a smartphone app, such as IQAir.

