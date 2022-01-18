Knotfest Roadshow tour featuring Slipknot to play East Troy show

MILWAUKEE — The Knotfest Roadshow tour headlined by Slipknot will be stopping in East Troy, Wisconsin for a show this June.

They will play at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre on Saturday, June 4, 2022, organizers announced Tuesday.

Slipknot will be joined by Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 for that concert.

Tickets for all shows during the 38-date tour go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, Jan. 21. You can learn more and buy tickets on their website.

Knotfest Roadshow 2022

LEG 1

Slipknot w/ In This Moment & Jinjer

Wed Mar 16 Fargo, ND FARGODOME

Fri Mar 18 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Sat Mar 19 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

Tue Mar 22 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Wed Mar 23 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Fri Mar 25 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Sat Mar 26 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theatre

Tue Mar 29 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Wed Mar 30 N. Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum

Fri Apr 01 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Sat Apr 02 Reading, PA Santander Arena

Mon Apr 04 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed Apr 06 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

Thu Apr 07 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

Sat Apr 09 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Mon Apr 11 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Tue Apr 12 Regina, SK Brandt Centre

Thu Apr 14 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

Fri Apr 15 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Sun Apr 17 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

LEG 2

Slipknot w/ Cypress Hill and Ho99o9

Wed May 18 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

Fri May 20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Sat May 21 Providence, RI Dunkin' Donuts Center

Sun May 22 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

Tue May 24 Albany, NY MVP Arena

Thu May 26 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sat May 28 Québec, QC Videotron Centre

Sun May 29 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Mon May 30 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Wed Jun 01 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Thu Jun 02 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Sat Jun 04 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Sun Jun 05 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

Tue Jun 07 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater

Thu Jun 09 Colorado Springs, CO The Broadmoor World Arena

Sat Jun 11 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center

Mon Jun 13 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Jun 14 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Fri Jun 17 Las Vegas, NV MGM Garden Arena

Sat Jun 18 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

