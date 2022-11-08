Watch Now

Decision 2022: Latest election news and information from TMJ4

Actions

Knife-wielding man arrested at West Bend polling place after yelling "stop the voting"

Voting was paused for about 30 minutes until the scene was cleared. No one was injured.
West Bend Man Arrested
Andrew Beck
A West Bend man was arrested after wielding a knife at a polling place and yelling "stop the voting".
West Bend Man Arrested
Posted at 2:58 PM, Nov 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 16:39:17-05

WEST BEND — A man in West Bend was arrested after wielding a knife at a polling place and yelling "stop the voting", according to the West Bend police department.

West Bend Police said they responded to the incident at the West Bend Community Memorial Library at 12:35 p.m on Tuesday. They saw a man holding a knife around others who were voting. Police were called and they said when they arrived the man was shouting for people to "stop the voting". It's unclear what the man's motive was or his political affiliation.

Voting was paused for about 30 minutes until the scene was cleared. No one was injured and the man was taken into custody without incident.

The incident remains under investigation. Police did not release the identify of the man they arrested.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election resources

How to register to vote How to request an absentee ballot How to find your polling place See all voter deadlines How to become a poll worker in Milwaukee What to bring to the polls on election day What's going to be on your ballot? How to vote early in Milwaukee
decision2022.png

Decision 2022: Everything you need to know about Wisconsin's fall midterms