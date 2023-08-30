Watch Now
KISS stars to open Rock & Brews restaurant at Potawatomi's Casino in Carter

Posted at 9:21 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 22:21:52-04

CARTER, Wis. — Two members of the legendary rock band KISS will open their second Rock & Brews restaurant in Wisconsin.

According to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley will open their newest location at Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Carter, located in northeastern Wisconsin.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Canal St. in Milwaukee opened its Rock & Brews location on Aug. 1. Simmons and Stanley were at the grand opening.

Simmons told the BizJournal that Potawatomi was the perfect partner, "Obviously, they are the original Americans, the original people here. To partner with them has been amazing. They’ve been so open to ideas and also brought some of their own, and this is what a good collaboration will bring. It’s something that neither one of us could do on their own."
Potawatomi Casino Hotel Carter is a sister hotel to Potawatomi in Milwaukee.

The Potawatomi Casino Hotel, 618 WI-32 in Carter, will celebrate the groundbreaking of the new location on Sept. 1 with Simmons and Stanley. KISS will be performing at the nearby Crandon International Raceway that evening, BizJournal reports.

The new location is a 6,000-square-foot restaurant with a live band state and 15 televisions. It has a double-sided bar. Sports betting will be available.

Rock & Brews has over 20 locations across the country.

