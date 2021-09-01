Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

KISS postponing Summerfest show after Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Jim Dyson
<p>LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Gene Simmons of US rock group Kiss performs live on stage, for a one-off Independence Day show as a fundraiser for the Help for Heroes charity, at The Kentish Town Forum on July 4, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)</p>
Kiss 'em goodbye: Rock icons KISS announce final tour after 45-year career
Posted at 8:22 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 21:22:02-04

MILWAUKEE — KISS is postponing its show at Summerfest on Sept. 5 after singer Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19.

The band posted to social media Tuesday evening that Simmons is experiencing mild symptoms, and that the band and crew will remain isolated at home for the next 10 days.

The band's next four tour dates have now been pushed back, which includes a stop at Summerfest at Am Fam Insurance Amphitheater.

All purchased tickets will be honored for new dates once announced, according to KISS. More information is being emailed to ticket holders.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award