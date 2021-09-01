KISS postponing Summerfest show after Gene Simmons tests positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — KISS is postponing its show at Summerfest on Sept. 5 after singer Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19.

The band posted to social media Tuesday evening that Simmons is experiencing mild symptoms, and that the band and crew will remain isolated at home for the next 10 days.

The band's next four tour dates have now been pushed back, which includes a stop at Summerfest at Am Fam Insurance Amphitheater.

All purchased tickets will be honored for new dates once announced, according to KISS. More information is being emailed to ticket holders.

We are postponing the next four tour dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly. pic.twitter.com/b28fmrhWIe — KISS (@kiss) August 31, 2021

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip