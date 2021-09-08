Watch
KISS postpones Milwaukee concert until 2022

Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer attend the premiere of A&E Network's "Biography: KISStory" during the 20th Tribeca Festival at Battery Park on Friday, June 11, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Tommy Thayer, Eric Singer
Posted at 9:03 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 22:03:43-04

MILWAUKEE — KISS will be skipping its Milwaukee show and postponing it until 2022, the band said on its website.

Just a few days ago, KISS had to cancel their Milwaukee concert at Summerfest on Sept. 5 after singer Gene Simmons tested positive for COVID-19.

Now, the band has released a statement via it's website that, "Due to routing and availability, the show dates in Hartford, CT, Milwaukee, WI, and Raleigh, NC will be postponed to 2022. All previously purchased tickets and VIP packages will be honored for the new dates. More information will be emailed to ticket holders directly."

The band will resume it's tour at FivePoint ampitheater in Irvine, California on Sept. 9.

The next closes KISS shows to Milwaukee are Oct. 15 in Clarkston, MI (near Detroit) and Oct. 16 in Tinley Park, IL (outside Chicago).

