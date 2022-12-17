King Drive Business Improvement District promotes local stores ahead of busy shopping weekend

MILWAUKEE — Saturday is expected to be on of the busiest shopping days of the year. But before you head out to big box store or risk shipping delays, the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District hopes you'll keep your dollars local.

Some of the business being highlighted ahead of the holiday shopping weekend are Bronzeville Collective, Maranta Plant Shop, Honey Bee Sage, Birdsong's, Spinn and Pete's Fruit Market. We talked to a few of those stores about what they offer.

Angela Mallett is the owner of Honey Bee Sage, an herbal apothecary and gift shop. The King Drive location opened just three weeks ago.

Mallett is a massage therapist by training and has always had an interest in medicinal herbs.

"It's been a part of African American heritage and just heritage of indigenous people across the world to use natural resources or natural means for wellness," Mallett said.

At the store they sell different herbs as well as their custom tea mixes. They also sell natural body products made by other local vendors.

"This is an important time for small businesses, especially as we approach the season of people going inward and maybe not doing as much shopping over the next few months. This is a beautiful time to help give us a little bit of a boost," Mallett said.

Honey Bee Sage also offers a spot for those who may just need a break from the holiday madness. Inside the shop is a hot tea and non-alcoholic drink bar.

That's definitely part of our goal, to have community in this space," she said.

Just half a block down from Honey Bee Sage is Maranta Plant Shop, which gives off a tropical escape feeling this time of the year.

Monse Tavares has been with the plant shop since it opened its doors in 2021. She hopes her neighbors will consider supporting local business this holiday season.

"It's important because you're helping out the community, the people in the community, and you actually know that money is going to be invested back into the business," Tavares said.

Plus, she says plants make a unique gift and suggests gifting a snake plant or zz.

"Although flowers are beautiful, as you all know they do eventually end up dying. Hence why plants are a beautiful gift... you get to watch it grow through out the years," Tavares said.

Another shop to check out is Birdsong's on the corner of King Dr. and North Ave. The store is a staple on King Dr., having been on the street for 18 years.

"Keeping it in the community is very important," said owner Edgar Birdsong.

This weekend Birdsong's is having it's annual sale, which means every item in the store is 25% off.

"We sell over 700 different fragrances, oils and essential oils. We have lotions, shower gels, body butters, massage oils."

All of those business are also BIPOC owned.

