'Kinda like rush hour'; Shoppers fill the mall for Black Friday

WAUWATOSA — Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa was crawling with shoppers trying to find the best Black Friday deals.

“The mall gets really filled, so it’s like a big kinda like rush hour” 8-year-old shopper Serenity Erdmann explained.

The mall opened its doors early Friday morning to accommodate the big rush of shoppers. Many shoppers tell TMJ4 that they were on the hunt for low prices.

“I’d say some stores are better than others” Aniya Hopgood explained.

Aniya and her mom Andrea Hopgood have a tradition of Black Friday shopping each year. They say they have a good scope on what it looks like to get a bang for their buck.

“Some we walked out of because we were like that wasn’t really a deal. And then it looks like a deal but once you think about it, you say, ya know what next week I know this is going to be on sale or this is going to be the deal. You gotta be smart, you gotta be a smart shopper” Andrea explained.

Not everyone we came across were professional shoppers like the Hopgoods.

“This is my first time Black Friday shopping” Minhaz Abedin explained.

Abedin said he came across some good sales. “I think the clothes have got most of the sale. Almost all of them are 50-60 percent sale.”

However, he says the Black Friday experience is not what he expected. “What I have seen in the televisions and movies and pop culture, lot’s of people are kind of fighting over everything. I was expecting and what I have seen this morning is people are sane and kinda relaxed a little bit.”

Andrea said Black Friday has changed a lot over the years. “I think it’s gotten more laid back. We used to like get up, even when they changed it to Thursday, we even ate, took a little nap and then went shopping that Thursday. So it’s not as hyped up as it used to be. But it’s still fun, we still make it a tradition.”

Just when we thought online shopping was the new way to go. Shoppers tell TMJ4 nothing compares to walking through the mall and seeing everything in person.

“In store for me. I wanna touch it, I wanna feel it, I wanna try it on” Andrea explained.

Another shopper says going to the mall on Black Friday is a fun activity to do with friends.

“I think the experience of like going to Black Friday is kinda like something you have to do. Like I think being in the mall, like shopping online just isn’t the same” Tess Robik explained.

Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa was crawling with shoppers trying to find the best Black Friday deals.

“The mall gets really filled, so it’s like a big kinda like rush hour” 8-year-old shopper Serenity Erdmann explained.

The mall opened its doors early Friday morning to accommodate the big rush of shoppers. Many shoppers tell TMJ4 that they were on the hunt for low prices.

“I’d say some stores are better than others” Aniya Hopgood explained.

Aniya and her mom Andrea Hopgood have a tradition of Black Friday shopping each year. They say they have a good scope on what it looks like to get a bang for their buck.

“Some we walked out of because we were like that wasn’t really a deal. And then it looks like a deal but once you think about it, you say, ya know what next week I know this is going to be on sale or this is going to be the deal. You gotta be smart, you gotta be a smart shopper” Andrea explained.

Not everyone we came across were professional shoppers like the Hopgoods.

“This is my first time Black Friday shopping” Minhaz Abedin explained.

Abedin said he came across some good sales. “I think the clothes have got most of the sale. Almost all of them are 50-60 percent sale.”

However, he says the Black Friday experience is not what he expected. “What I have seen in the televisions and movies and pop culture, lot’s of people are kind of fighting over everything. I was expecting and what I have seen this morning is people are sane and kinda relaxed a little bit.”

Andrea said Black Friday has changed a lot over the years. “I think it’s gotten more laid back. We used to like get up, even when they changed it to Thursday, we even ate, took a little nap and then went shopping that Thursday. So it’s not as hyped up as it used to be. But it’s still fun, we still make it a tradition.”

Just when we thought online shopping was the new way to go. Shoppers tell TMJ4 nothing compares to walking through the mall and seeing everything in person.

“In store for me. I wanna touch it, I wanna feel it, I wanna try it on” Andrea explained.

Another shopper says going to the mall on Black Friday is a fun activity to do with friends.

“I think the experience of like going to Black Friday is kinda like something you have to do. Like I think being in the mall, like shopping online just isn’t the same” Tess Robik explained.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip