Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kilbourn Elementary School teacher recognized for 33 years of dedication

Steph Connects with 4th Grade Teacher Stephanie Baade
Stephanie Baade
Posted at 11:42 PM, Jun 26, 2024

Kilbourn Elementary School on Milwaukee’s north side has eleven teachers each of who have been there for 25 or more years.

Combined, that’s more than three hundred years of teaching experience under one roof.

We celebrate Stephanie Baade who’s coming up on year “34” at Kilbourn Elementary.

Watch the story in the video player above

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Pride Month 2024 480x360.png

Celebrate Pride Month with TMJ4 News