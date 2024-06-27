Kilbourn Elementary School teacher recognized for 33 years of dedication

Kilbourn Elementary School on Milwaukee’s north side has eleven teachers each of who have been there for 25 or more years.

Combined, that’s more than three hundred years of teaching experience under one roof.

We celebrate Stephanie Baade who’s coming up on year “34” at Kilbourn Elementary.

