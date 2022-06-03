Kiel School District closes Title IX investigation

KIEL (NBC 26) — The Kiel Area School District Board of Education says a Title IX investigation involving three middle school students is now closed.

The sexual harassment investigation centered around three eighth grade boys who allegedly used incorrect pronouns to refer to a student who uses they-them pronouns.

In a letter to parents, the board said they "have issued clear directives and expectations to all students involved in this matter for the purpose of preventing bullying and harassment and ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment for all of our students."

This comes after the school and city received a series of bomb threats related to the Title IX investigation. Police never found any bombs.

Most recently, Kiel police warned of a threat stating they'd target multiple locations in Kiel if the school district didn't drop the Title IX investigation by Friday, June 3.

The police department said the city's emergency management team met Thursday with local, state and federal partners on how to best respond to the possible threat.