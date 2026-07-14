MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Brady Thomas, a Kiel resident, Wisconsin Army National Guard veteran and physical education teacher, completed a 228-mile journey across Wisconsin, running about 110 miles and biking around 115 miles over two and a half days to raise money for veterans through ValorFit.

Thomas traveled from La Crosse to Manitowoc, carrying a flag the entire 228 miles.

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Kiel man completes 228-mile run and bike trek across the state for veterans

"I knew I wanted to use fitness as a foundation to make an impact in people's lives," Thomas said.

Thomas served six years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard. He said ValorFit is an outlet for veterans returning home.

"When they come back, if they need that support, they need that foundation around them helping them get set up in a gym, covering the cost, breaking through those barriers," Thomas said.

"Helping you take those next steps forward and getting you back into civilian life which is what you deserve after you come back from putting your life on the line," Thomas said.

Thomas said the highest point of the journey came on day three, when his daughter met him near Valders.

"The highest high was probably day three, Saturday, my daughter came in around Valders and she brought me some popcorn, brought me a chocolate muffin," Thomas said.

The lowest point came early in the challenge.

"Low was when I hurt my knee day one, at the end of the night. Overall it was adversity and we went through it," Thomas said.

Despite the physical toll, Thomas said he never felt alone on the road.

"The support was amazing. I had a solo crew member in a truck following me," Thomas said.

"The Chilton Hilbert wrestling group came out. My dad came out and ran a chunk of it," Thomas said.

Thomas said carrying the flag for the full 228 miles was intentional.

"We're carrying this thing the entire way, not just segments, not just busy roads, the entire 228 miles," Thomas said.

Thomas said he is resting now but is planning new efforts for 2027. Donations can be made at gofund.me/7ca5c0e23. Thomas said he will also accept cash or checks anywhere in the Green Bay, Fox Valley, Manitowoc, or Calumet County areas, and can be reached on Venmo at BAT92.

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