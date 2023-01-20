Kidz Bop to perform at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — *Cue the screaming children* Kidz Bop is coming to the Wisconsin State Fair this summer.

The Kidz Bop group will be taking over the main stage on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. as part of their Never Stop live tour.

The group will be performing kid-friendly tunes like "Anti-Hero," "Sunroof," and "Late Night Talking."

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. on the Wisconsin State Fair website. All seating for the show is reserved and ticket prices range from $26-$36.

Each ticket includes admission to the fair on the day of the show.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip